Drug bust at Brattleboro apartment complex leads to arrests

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Three people accused of dealing drugs out of a Brattleboro apartment complex now have charges against them.

Police say last fall, members of the Vermont Drug Task Force began their investigation at the Great River Terrace Housing Complex over reports of cocaine and fentanyl.

They say numerous people called to complain about drug activity.

Now, three people have been arrested and have drug charges. That’s 42-year-old Scott Camara, 30-year-old Quinton Williams and 42-year-old Jesse Johnson.

