Local school raises money to help WCAX’s Feeding Our Neighbors campaign

EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A local school is helping WCAX with its Feeding Our Neighbors program.

WCAX partnered with the Vermont Foodbank to raise money.

Students at Eden Central School held their own food drive and collected 211 pounds of food. They also collected $209.80 and are donating it to the WCAX Feeding Our Neighbors program.

During the holidays, WCAX reached its goal of $30,000.

