Advertisement

Local school raises money to help WCAX’s Feeding Our Neighbors campaign

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A local school is helping WCAX with its Feeding Our Neighbors program.

WCAX partnered with the Vermont Foodbank to raise money.

Students at Eden Central School held their own food drive and collected 211 pounds of food. They also collected $209.80 and are donating it to the WCAX Feeding Our Neighbors program.

During the holidays, WCAX reached its goal of $30,000.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police use a K-9, surveillance, and tracking to arrest the man they say robbed two local stores...
Man arrested in connection to Chittenden County armed robberies
Megan Nick/File
Shelburne native heading to the Olympics
Quenton Dodson
Federal charges filed in Burlington meth bust
Some people in Williston said they had only gotten mail delivered once in the last 11 business...
Inconsistent mail deliveries have some USPS customers frustrated
Willem Jewett/File
Former Vt. lawmaker dies using medical suicide law he helped pass

Latest News

A local school is helping WCAX with its Feeding Our Neighbors program.
Local school raises money to help WCAX’s Feeding Our Neighbors program
Now, non-U.S. travelers coming into the country will need to be fully vaccinated starting...
More changes coming to the northern border
Now, non-U.S. travelers coming into the country will need to be fully vaccinated starting...
More changes coming to the northern border
Vermont Statehouse at night
Proposal 2 would close loophole in Vermont’s constitution allowing slavery