More changes coming to the northern border

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting this weekend, more changes are coming to the northern border

American truck drivers needed to show proof of vaccination to cross into Canada this week.

Now, non-U.S. travelers coming into the country will need to be fully vaccinated starting Saturday.

The Department of Homeland Security says that includes essential travelers crossing into the U.S. via land ports of entry and ferry.

American citizens and permanent residents do not need to show proof.

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik opposes the requirement.

“Imposing new mandates two years into the pandemic, at a time Americans are already suffering from a supply chain crisis, is another misguided policy decision from the Biden Administration that will harm the North Country,” said Stefanik in a statement.

