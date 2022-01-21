NH delegation praises Planned Parenthood grant

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The federal government is sending $500,000 to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, which has struggled with the loss of state funding in New Hampshire.

The state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation said Friday the Title X Dire Need Grant will help offset funding losses over the last few years, both as a result of Trump administration rules and the New Hampshire Executive Council’s repeated votes to reject state contracts.

Members of the delegation said the money will help ensure Planned Parenthood continues to provide essential health services, including cancer screenings and family planning.

UPDATE: @ppnnehealth will receive $500K in federal funding following my push. This is especially important after Concord politicians defunded Planned Parenthood, and it will help ensure that it can continue providing Granite Staters with vital health care services. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) January 21, 2022

