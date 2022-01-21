Advertisement

NH delegation praises Planned Parenthood grant

File - Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan discuss their opposition to Republican efforts to...
File - Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan discuss their opposition to Republican efforts to eliminate federal funding for Planned Parenthood.(Holly Ramer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The federal government is sending $500,000 to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, which has struggled with the loss of state funding in New Hampshire.

The state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation said Friday the Title X Dire Need Grant will help offset funding losses over the last few years, both as a result of Trump administration rules and the New Hampshire Executive Council’s repeated votes to reject state contracts.

Members of the delegation said the money will help ensure Planned Parenthood continues to provide essential health services, including cancer screenings and family planning.

