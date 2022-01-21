Advertisement

NH Johnson & Johnson trial delayed until September

(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has postponed a pending trial against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson over opioid distribution and marketing from February to September because of COVID-19 concerns.

The state of New Hampshire was scheduled to face a jury trial on Feb. 2 against Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Eight weeks were allotted for the trial in Merrimack County Superior Court, but lawyers and the judge brought up concerns Friday about delays and too few jury members if participants test positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Jury selection is now expected to be held after Labor Day.

