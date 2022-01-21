Sen. Gillibrand calls for more LIHEAP Funding

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Some people struggle to keep their homes warm when temperatures get this low.

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand wants to help those families with a new bill that would invest $40 billion into the federal low-income home energy assistance program or LIHEAP. She also wants to change the criteria so a household wouldn’t pay more than 3% of their annual income on energy costs.

“Last year more than 1.6 Million New York households received more than $370 million on LIHEAP funding to heat their homes through the winter.” said the Senator. “Unfortunately, LIHEAP has been so severely underfunded that it has only been able to reach approximately 16% of eligible households in recent years. As we face more extreme weather with colder winters and hotter summers the support will be in greater demand.”

Senator Gillibrand says this year it’s projected that US households will spend 30 percent more on energy costs.

