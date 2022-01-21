Snowplow Spotligth: Fearless Frosty and Tiger Force

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With all the cold weather on the way, VTrans truck drivers will need to be brave.

That’s why Tom Lague is counting on Tiger Force. Kids at Derby Elementary School named his plow truck.

“Tiger Force, on the prowl, ready for whatever winter weather comes this way,” said Lague.

Lague plows Derby Road and the Exit 28 Interchange of I-91. He’s been with VTrans for six years.

Fearless Frosty is being driven by Mike Demars. He’s new to VTrans, working there for about a year.

Demars takes care of Route 5A from Burke to Westmore.

Kids at Newark Street School name his plow, which Mike says he really likes.

