Vt. lawmakers greenlight $360M workforce package

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont House lawmakers Friday unanimously approved a $358 million workforce relief package aimed at supporting frontline workers during the omicron surge.

The proposal from the Scott administration started out as a $200 million package funded by both state and federal relief cash. It now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to get a fast track to the governor.

Darren Perron spoke with Calvin Cutler about what’s in the package.

