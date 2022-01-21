Advertisement

Emergency warming shelter to open at Rutland Elks Lodge

BROC Community Action is opening an extreme cold weather emergency shelter at the Rutland Elks...
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - With temperatures reaching double digits below zero Friday night, there’s a new place in the Rutland for people to go to get out of the cold.

BROC Community Action is opening an extreme cold weather emergency shelter at the Rutland Elks Lodge. It’s opening because all the hotel vouchers for people in need of housing have been given out, so cots will be brought in to the lodge Friday and Saturday night and Elks members are providing some breakfast and dinner. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for check-in and anyone spending the night must be in by 10 p.m. It’s a no-barrier shelter so pets are allowed.

“Basically, not a lot of rules. No drugs, no weapons, things like that. If they have something, they have to hand it over. Then at 10:00, they lock the doors and you’re in for the night at that point,” said Brian Gaura, the coordinator. HE adds that any items handed over are returned in the morning.

It’s possible they could be taking in people from outside of Rutland because of full capacity in Burlington.

