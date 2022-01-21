BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a cold day on Friday, temperatures head back below zero for the start of the weekend. Morning lows on Saturday will be in the teens below zero across most of the region, with a few spots in the Northeast Kingdom and Adirondacks that get even colder. Skies will be clear with high pressure remaining overhead, which will continue the trend of plenty of sunshine for the first half of the weekend.

We’ll also get a relative break from the bitter cold on Saturday as temperatures warm up into the mid to upper teens. Afternoon highs will still be running below seasonal averages, but at least an improvement from the past few days. Clouds will begin to thicken up on Saturday night ahead of our next weather system for Sunday.

A clipper will move through the region on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies expected. Any accumulation will be light or none with this system, but we’ll likely see another surge of colder air return to the region as we start the work week. Sunday will be one of the warmer days of the extended period with highs in the low to mid 20s.

We’re expecting another mainly quiet week of weather ahead. Skies will become partly sunny on Monday with the chance for a few snow showers on Tuesday. The remainder of the work week will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with no big storms expected. Temperatures will remain below normal with afternoon highs in the teens and low 20s. We’ll likely see another night or two drop back below zero.

Bundle up and have a great weekend.

