BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! On average, this latter part of January is the coldest time of the year with an average high of 28 and an average low of 12 in Burlington. But our actual air temperatures are going to be even colder - way, way colder than average.

After the coldest morning of the winter yet so far, we will only come up into the single digits above zero in our northern areas, teens in our southern counties. Then it will be even colder on Saturday morning. Both Friday & Saturday will feature a lot of sunshine, but the low angle of that sun will not do much good as far as warming things up.

After Saturday we will be heading into an up-and-down pattern with our temperatures as a couple of clipper systems come through. One of those clippers will be on Sunday. We’ll just get a few snow showers out of that on, about a dusting to an inch of snow. Then it will chill down again for Monday.

A little stronger clipper system will move through on Tuesday with some light snow, followed by another shot of cold, Arctic air coming in on blustery north winds.

At least try to enjoy the sunshine over the next couple of days, but stay bundled up, and keep the pets indoors please. Have a great weekend! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.