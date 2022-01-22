Advertisement

Affordable housing art exhibit coming to Chandler Gallery

By Erin Brown
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit that seeks to destigmatize affordable housing communities is coming to the Chandler Gallery next month.

“Voices of Home” uses audio recordings and portraits to explore the experiences of Vermonters living in affordable housing.

The storytelling project was created by Corrine Yonce in 2015. For the project, Yonce interviewed residents in several affordable housing communities, recorded those conversations, and then paired the recordings with painted portraits of each interviewee.

Yonce says she wants “Voices of Home” to erase the stigma around affordable housing communities, as well as the people who live in them.

“Sometimes the thing that painting can do is it abstracts the person a little bit so that while it’s specific enough to symbolize that individual, it’s removed enough that people can kind of associate folks in their own life that might look or sound like them,” Yonce said.

“Voices of Home” will be open from Feb. 5 to March 19.

