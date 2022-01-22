BCA Diane Gabriel Visual Artist Award applications now open

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Applications for Burlington City Arts’ second annual Diane Gabriel Visual Artist Award are now open.

The Diane Gabriel Visual Artist Award was established last year in honor of Diane Gabriel, one of Vermont’s most celebrated artists and educators.

Gabriel died in 2017.

Heather Farrell, BCA’s exhibition curator, says the award provides financial and creative support to emerging artists.

“Our general guidelines are an emerging artist is someone who’s been working maybe one to 15 years and they probably are an artist who hasn’t been picked up to be represented by a gallery. They aren’t supporting themselves exclusively through the art-making practice,” Farrell said.

The award recipient will get $2,500.

The deadline to apply is March 31.

