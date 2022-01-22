Miss Vermont 2022 applications now open

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re a young woman looking to make change in Vermont, you can now apply to be the next Miss Vermont and Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen.

Miss Vermont and Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen 2022 will receive scholarship packages, represent the state at the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competitions, and spend the year making appearances throughout Vermont.

They will also get a chance to use their platform to make an impact through their Social Impact Initiative.

Miss Vermont 2021, Danielle Morse, says she chose to advocate and raise money for children’s hospitals.

“So during my time as Miss Addison County, I raised over $2,000 for the Children’s Hospital. Then I became Miss Vermont and I raised almost $12,000, so it’s something that all girls can do without a sash, but it gives you that platform and those resources where they can just better themselves and their communities and make a change,” Morse said.

The competition will be held on Sunday, April 24th at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph.

To be eligible to compete for the title of Miss Vermont, you must be between the ages of 18 and 26 and:

* be a US citizen who has resided in Vermont OR

* be enrolled and attending school in Vermont OR

* work full-time in Vermont for 6 months prior to the competition.

*Teen candidates must be between the ages of 13 and 18 and reside in Vermont.

