NY eyes voting reforms following defeat of ballot referendum

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York would extend absentee balloting through the rest of 2022 under a bill that breezed through the Democratic-controlled Senate and Assembly this month.

The bill will next head to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk. Her office didn’t immediately say whether she plans to sign it.

The bill comes months after voters in November defeated two proposed constitutional amendments expanding voting rights that Democrats wielding a legislative supermajority expected to easily pass.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

