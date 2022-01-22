Advertisement

Police searching for bank robbery suspect

Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a bank.

Police say on Jan. 21 around 5:30 p.m., the suspect entered the People’s United Bank located at the intersection of Shelburne Road and Hannaford Drive. They say after spending a short period of time in the lobby, the suspect approached a teller and demanded money from the teller’s drawer.

According to police, the suspect did not produce a weapon but made gestures to suggest that he was possibly armed. Police say no one was injured.

Police say the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and is believed to have left the area in a dark colored SUV that was parked north of the bank.

Anyone that has information about this robbery is asked to contact the South Burlington Police at (802) 846-41111.

