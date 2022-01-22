Two separate incidents prompt lockdown at Twin Valley Middle High School
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WHITINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Twin Valley Middle High School goes into lockdown, Friday.
Principal Anna Roth sent out a message to the community saying there were no threats made to the school, but that emergency personnel responded for two separate incidents.
One was for a staff member experiencing a medical emergency and around the same time, school staff found pellets from a pellet gun on campus.
Roth says a gun was never found but called Police as a precaution.
No one was hurt in that incident and that staff member is expected to make a full recovery.
Here’s a copy of the letter sent to families:
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.