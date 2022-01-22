Advertisement

What to do Saturday, Jan. 22

By Kayla Martin
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do Saturday, Jan. 22.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local non-profit, is hosting a community build. SHP is looking for volunteers to help them build beds for kids in need. The building event will go from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday. The event will take place at 63 Saxon Hill Road, Essex Junction. SHP will supply all materials and equipment. Volunteers can sign up to help online.

North Branch Nature Center is hosting a wildlife tracking immersion.

The class will take place Saturday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Participants will hone their tracking and trailing skills. Students will get the chance to learn about our local wildlife and what their tracks mean. This class is part of the winter-long immersion program. There will be in-person and virtual class options. The program will cost $285 per student, but financial aid is available.

You must be at least 16 years old to attend.

The O’Brien Community Center and Winooski Recreation and Parks are working together to host Yoga for Kids.

The event will kick off Saturday, Jan. 22 from noon to 1 p.m. This program is for children grades K-5. Yoga for Kids is a free event for Winooski youth, thanks to a donation from the ESSER fund. Families are welcome to make donations if they want.

You can register your kids for yoga online.

