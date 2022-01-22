Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front and trough will bring a few snow showers through midday Sunday. Early morning lows won’t be as cold as recent nights, with lows in the single digits above zero. Sunday’s highs will be in the 20s early, but start to fall during the afternoon. Unfortunately, Sunday night will have lows below zero, with even colder wind chills. Temperatures will recover into the upper teens on Monday, with partly sunny skies.

One of the warmer days of the week will be Tuesday, with highs reaching 30 degrees. A clipper will bring light snow, but only an inch or two accumulation is expected. This will be followed by yet another surge of Arctic air Wednesday and Thursday, with highs generally in the single digits, and lows below zero (especially Wednesday night). Friday and especially Saturday are looking pretty decent, though, with mostly cloudy skies but warming temperatures. Highs will be back around 30 degrees on Saturday.

