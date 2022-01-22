Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s another bitterly cold morning, with some spots back around 30 below zero. Please keep the pets indoors! The rest of today, however, is looking halfway decent. It will be mostly sunny with warmer temperatures. Highs will be getting into the upper teens. We’ll get a break from the sub-zero temperatures tonight. A cold front and trough will bring a few snow showers tonight into Sunday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected. Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny. Highs will reach the 20s in spots, but overnight lows will drop back below zero.

Monday will be a fair day. The most active day will be Tuesday. A storm system will bring snow, but it’s not looking particularly strong. Only a few inches accumulation is expected, but we’ll keep you updated. Highs will reach around 30 degrees. Unfortunately, much colder air will be lurking behind this system.

Yet another Arctic blast will hit us Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be mainly in the single digits, with lows in the teens and 20s below zero. Friday is looking better, with partly sunny skies and highs around 20 degrees.

