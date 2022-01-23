Diversity and anti-bias training program coming to Vermont’s capitol city

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Amid a national outcry for fair and impartial policing, the Montpelier Police Department is testing out a new training program, centered around Tolerance, Diversity, and Anti-Bias.

The program is being developed by CNA, a non-profit research and analysis organization in Virginia.

After receiving a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, CNA chose the Montpelier Police Dept. to pilot the program and provide feedback.

Chief Brian Peete says this is a valuable opportunity for his officers.

“It’s something that law enforcement themselves have been asking for. A lot of progressive law enforcement agencies have been asking for this training. Someone can tell me, ‘I want fair and impartial training,’ Chief Peete said. “Who can train us? Who’s qualified to do it? So, I think it’s the right call at the right time.”

Chief Peete says he’s hopeful that through this training, the program will become a model for departments across the country. He says they are still working out the details with CNA, to schedule a start date.

