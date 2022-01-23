Experts say cold snap leads to rapid ice formation on Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is this the winter we’ll be able to walk on Lake Champlain? The recent cold snap, coupled with light winds, got us one step closer.

According to Burlington’s National Weather Service, over the last six days (Jan. 16 - Jan. 22), the ice has grown significantly.

🧊Lake Champlain ice update time!🧊



The current cold snap coupled with light winds have yielded significant ice growth across Lake Champlain over the past week. We had two great satellite images from 1/16 & 1/21 and you can see just how fast the ice is growing.! #vtwx #nywx pic.twitter.com/tsLZ5dcRs1 — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) January 22, 2022

Satellite images from NASA show the rapid formation. The white and gray colors indicate ice and snow. You can see the darker shade, which is open water, is shrinking.

NWS says while there is a lot of ice cover, the lake is not completely frozen.

“It’s typically more so into February or possibly early March before we see it freeze over, because you just need that extended, continued cold and below normal temperatures,” Eric Evenson, lead forecaster for NWS Burlington said. “Over the last few years, we really haven’t had that. Clearly in the last month, we’ve seen the temperatures cold enough to increase that ice.”

The last time the lake completely froze was 2019, only the third time in a decade. Experts say it’s become increasingly uncommon.

As always, NWS leaders say you should check the ice depth on any body of water before going out on the surface.

