Advertisement

Experts say cold snap leads to rapid ice formation on Lake Champlain

Cold snap and light wind create significant ice on Lake Champlain
Cold snap and light wind create significant ice on Lake Champlain(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is this the winter we’ll be able to walk on Lake Champlain? The recent cold snap, coupled with light winds, got us one step closer.

According to Burlington’s National Weather Service, over the last six days (Jan. 16 - Jan. 22), the ice has grown significantly.

Satellite images from NASA show the rapid formation. The white and gray colors indicate ice and snow. You can see the darker shade, which is open water, is shrinking.

NWS says while there is a lot of ice cover, the lake is not completely frozen.

“It’s typically more so into February or possibly early March before we see it freeze over, because you just need that extended, continued cold and below normal temperatures,” Eric Evenson, lead forecaster for NWS Burlington said. “Over the last few years, we really haven’t had that. Clearly in the last month, we’ve seen the temperatures cold enough to increase that ice.”

The last time the lake completely froze was 2019, only the third time in a decade. Experts say it’s become increasingly uncommon.

As always, NWS leaders say you should check the ice depth on any body of water before going out on the surface.

Related Stories:

Will Lake Champlain freeze this year? What scientists say
What would it take for Lake Champlain to completely freeze?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border
What was once envisioned as a four-lane, high-speed parkway is now a two-lane, 25 mph street...
Burlington aims to begin Champlain Parkway this summer
Bank robbery suspect
Police searching for bank robbery suspect
Senate bill would use old prison for temporary youth detention center.
Is old Vt. prison new plan for troubled kids?
Now, non-U.S. travelers coming into the country will need to be fully vaccinated starting...
More changes coming to the northern border

Latest News

Vermont’s truck drivers, who carry and deliver goods to and from Canada, must get the shots or...
Will the border vaccine mandates impact truck driver staffing?
FILE
Diversity and anti-bias training program coming to Vermont’s capitol city
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Bank robbery suspect
Police searching for bank robbery suspect