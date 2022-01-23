Looking Ahead: Week of Jan. 24

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of Jan. 24.

Cathedral Arts presents the 49th Annual Young Artists Showcase Recital Tuesday, Jan. 25. The showcase celebrates the work of young performing artists throughout Vermont. The recital is live-streamed Tuesday at noon. The Cathedral is only open for artists and their families.

The New Hampshire Department of Health & Human Services is set to host a public information meeting Thursday, Jan. 27. This meeting addresses cancer concerns in Southern New Hampshire. DHHS says they will discuss their protocol for responding to community cancer concerns, the history of the response in Merrimack, the most recent data analysis, and next steps in the investigation. DHHS will also answer questions.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. You must request a link to attend.

Farms in the New York portion of the Lake Champlain Basin have until Friday to submit their proposal to implement innovative enhancements and best management practices. These enhanced BMPs will help reduce phosphorus runoffs, a BIG threat to clean water in Lake Champlain. A successful applicant must provide outreach to farmers near bodies of water in New York state, provide technical assistance, implement BMP enhancements, and document projects.

Proposals must be in by noon Friday, Jan. 28.

