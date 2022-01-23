Advertisement

Snowstorm gives a needed boost to region’s snowmobile season

There are still early season conditions across much of Vermont's 4,700 miles of trail so riders...
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The snowmobile season across northern New England is finally kicking into gear thanks to last week’s snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow.

Cindy Locke of the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers says snowmobilers were waiting for the snow. And now that it’s here groomers have been out across the region readying trails for the riders. There are still early season conditions across much of Vermont’s 4,700 miles of trail so riders are urged to be cautious on the trails. Locke says every year is different. Sometimes it snows early and then there is a thaw that upends the season.

