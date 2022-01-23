Teen injured after deer hit car, car caught fire

ORWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - A 17-year-old driver is injured after a deer ran into their car, and then the car caught on fire.

Vermont State Police say the crash happened Saturday evening on Route 22A in the Town of Orwell.

Troopers say the deer ran into the roadway. They say the vehicle hit the animal, before coming to a stop, and then catching flames.

The unidentified teen driver was taken to Porter Hospital for minor injuries. Their car was totaled.

