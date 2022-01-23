Advertisement

Teen injured after deer hit car, car caught fire

Deer crashes into car in Orwell
Deer crashes into car in Orwell(KFVS12)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - A 17-year-old driver is injured after a deer ran into their car, and then the car caught on fire.

Vermont State Police say the crash happened Saturday evening on Route 22A in the Town of Orwell.

Troopers say the deer ran into the roadway. They say the vehicle hit the animal, before coming to a stop, and then catching flames.

The unidentified teen driver was taken to Porter Hospital for minor injuries. Their car was totaled.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bank robbery suspect
Police searching for bank robbery suspect
Uphill travelers must stay away from resort machinery, wear headlights 30 minutes after sunset...
Uphill travelers warned to follow resort rules following suspension
Navient to pay $1.6M to Vermont student borrowers
Senate bill would use old prison for temporary youth detention center.
Is old Vt. prison new plan for troubled kids?
What was once envisioned as a four-lane, high-speed parkway is now a two-lane, 25 mph street...
Burlington aims to begin Champlain Parkway this summer

Latest News

The Catamounts collect their fifth straight win, hold second place in Hockey East standings
UVM women's hockey completes weekend sweep of Providence
Ben Shungu finished with a team-high 24 points
UVM men's basketball holds off late rally from Hartford, wins fifth straight conference game
Here's what you can look ahead to.
Looking Ahead: Week of Jan. 24
Scholars share research on Vermont history in winter speaker series
Scholars share research on Vermont history in winter speaker series