Uphill travelers warned to follow resort rules following suspension

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Uphill travel at Sugarbush is back. Earlier this week, the resort suspended the activity outside of operating hours because skiers and hikers weren’t respecting policy.

John Bleh of Sugarbush says while uphill travel has caused problems in the past, there seems to be more issues this season than in previous years. He says some people are ascending and descending routes not designated for uphill travel and are interfering with grooming technology. Plus, he says some people haven’t been wearing headlamps when required and are bringing dogs where it’s prohibited.

“I think the sport is continuing to get more and more popular, and that means more people,” Bleh said. “I think we all sort of need to be holding each other accountable and educating each other on the policy and proper etiquette. At the end of the day, it’s all about safety, and we don’t want any uphill travelers engaging in mountain operations, whether it’s grooming or winching a trail or snowmaking.”

Bleh adds while many folks do follow the rules, this was a wake-up call for guests who don’t.

Uphill travelers must stay away from resort machinery, wear headlights 30 minutes after sunset and sunrise, hold an uphill travel pass, ski and hike in a single file line, and leave pets at home.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.