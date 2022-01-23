Advertisement

What to do Sunday, Jan. 23

By Kayla Martin
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Jan. 23.

Catamount Outdoor Family Center is hosting a Fat Bike Rally Sunday, Jan. 23. Fat Bikes are specifically designed to be able to ride in the snow. The center has specially groomed trails for this event. The family-friendly event will kick off at 10 a.m. Participants can bring their bikes or rent them at the center. There is a limited supply of bikes. Families can attend for free, but donations are encouraged. Guests can expect a variety of races and other fun outdoor activities.

If food is more your forte this might be the event for you!

A Beginners Guide to Cheese is a cheese class happening Sunday, Jan. 23. Cheese 101 starts at 1 p.m. at Dedalus Wine Shop, Market, and Wine Bar. Participants become cheese-connoisseurs. Students learn how to make, describe, and taste the cheese. Students will also learn how to pair wine with cheese. You must show proof of vaccination to attend.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting a guided hike, and bonfire.

Families can join park naturalists from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. You can explore trails and learn about the animals and plant life that call them home. After the two-mile journey, you’ll get to sit by a fire and make s’mores. This event is great for the whole family.

