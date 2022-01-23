YCQM JAN. 23, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont nurses are leaving the state in droves causing staffing shortages at hospitals. Christina Guessferd investigates what the state is doing about the problem. Also Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Tim Lahey from the University of Vermont Medical Center regarding the infectious Omicron Covid-19 variant. And we speak with researcher and UVM professor Stephanie Seguino about Vermont traffic stops in 2020.

