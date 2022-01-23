Advertisement

YCQM JAN. 23, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont nurses are leaving the state in droves causing staffing shortages at hospitals. Christina Guessferd investigates what the state is doing about the problem. Also Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Tim Lahey from the University of Vermont Medical Center regarding the infectious Omicron Covid-19 variant. And we speak with researcher and UVM professor Stephanie Seguino about Vermont traffic stops in 2020.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bank robbery suspect
Police searching for bank robbery suspect
Uphill travelers must stay away from resort machinery, wear headlights 30 minutes after sunset...
Uphill travelers warned to follow resort rules following suspension
Navient to pay $1.6M to Vermont student borrowers
Cold snap and light wind create significant ice on Lake Champlain
Experts say cold snap leads to rapid ice formation on Lake Champlain
Senate bill would use old prison for temporary youth detention center.
Is old Vt. prison new plan for troubled kids?

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Dr. Tim Lahey
YCQM JAN. 23, 2022
The Catamounts collect their fifth straight win, hold second place in Hockey East standings
UVM women's hockey completes weekend sweep of Providence
Deer crashes into car in Orwell
Teen injured after deer hit car, car caught fire