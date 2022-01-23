BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front and trough will come through today, with some snow showers. A quick trace to inch accumulation is possible. Early highs will be in the 20s, but will fall during the afternoon. Tonight, unfortunately, will be bitterly cold, with lows in the single digits to teens below zero, and even colder wind chills. Please keep the pets indoors. Monday is looking halfway decent, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper teens.

The week is looking on the quiet side. A clipper will bring snow showers Tuesday, but it’s not looking too impressive. An inch or so accumulation is possible. Highs will reach around 30 degrees. However, another Arctic blast will come spilling in Tuesday night, with lows below zero. Wednesday will be an all-too-familiar day, with highs only in the single digits, and lows in the teens and 20s below zero. Thursday is now looking a little warmer though, with highs expected to reach the mid teens.

Temperatures are looking near average Friday, with the chance for flurries. Things become more uncertain heading into the weekend, as models are showing a strong coastal storm developing. Right now, it looks to remain to our east, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.