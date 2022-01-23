Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front and trough will come through today, with some snow showers. A quick trace to inch accumulation is possible. Early highs will be in the 20s, but will fall during the afternoon. Tonight, unfortunately, will be bitterly cold, with lows in the single digits to teens below zero, and even colder wind chills. Please keep the pets indoors. Monday is looking halfway decent, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper teens.

The week is looking on the quiet side. A clipper will bring snow showers Tuesday, but it’s not looking too impressive. An inch or so accumulation is possible. Highs will reach around 30 degrees. However, another Arctic blast will come spilling in Tuesday night, with lows below zero. Wednesday will be an all-too-familiar day, with highs only in the single digits, and lows in the teens and 20s below zero. Thursday is now looking a little warmer though, with highs expected to reach the mid teens.

Temperatures are looking near average Friday, with the chance for flurries. Things become more uncertain heading into the weekend, as models are showing a strong coastal storm developing. Right now, it looks to remain to our east, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bank robbery suspect
Police searching for bank robbery suspect
Navient to pay $1.6M to Vermont student borrowers
Senate bill would use old prison for temporary youth detention center.
Is old Vt. prison new plan for troubled kids?
What was once envisioned as a four-lane, high-speed parkway is now a two-lane, 25 mph street...
Burlington aims to begin Champlain Parkway this summer
A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border

Latest News

Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Saturday Evening Weather Webcast