$25M gift to help cancer research at Dartmouth-Hitchcock

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - A $25 million gift will help establish a cancer research institute at Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center in New Hampshire.

The gift is from Dorothy Byrne, a long-time supporter of cancer research and patient care. It is the lead gift in a $50 million campaign to create the Byrne Family Cancer Research Institute. The institute will support the cancer center’s mission “to radically expand access to immunotherapies, as well as to pioneer cancer prevention, diagnostics, and treatment.”

The institute’s work will include guidance from alumni in the field and industry and investment leaders expanding medical innovations.

