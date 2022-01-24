Advertisement

$500K in grants available for Vermont specialty crops

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets has announced $500,000 in federal grant funds available to boost the state’s specialty crop industries.

Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture crops and nursery crops. Grants are available to producers for marketing and promotion; research and development; and to expand availability and access to such crops. Funding is also available to create or strengthen producer associations and cooperatives that serve Vermont specialty crop businesses.

Pre-applications must be submitted by Feb. 27. The agency says a review committee will then invite top-ranking projects to submit full applications.

