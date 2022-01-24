Burlington bike path finished for first winter in eight years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the first winter in eight years that all 8.3 miles of the Burlington bike path are open to the public without any construction or detours. The rehabilitation project finished in December, and now residents are taking advantage of the new and improved route.

“I enjoy being out here in all seasons,” said Liz Buchanan of Burlington. Buchanan enjoyed a sunny, 20 degree winter morning by taking a stroll on the bike path. “I so far have gone 2.8 miles. I had a goal to go three to enjoy the morning and cover some miles.”

A few feet down the path, Burlingtonian Celia Lancaster is spending time cross-country skiing with her dog in tow. “I live just up the road, so I’ve been able to see it in construction for a while. Now that it’s finally done, it’s nice to go from one end to the other.”

The path is plowed on the west side for walkers and runners, and the left is untouched on the east side for cross-country skiers and snowshoers.

“I’m really excited that there aren’t detour, and you can just continue on the path and go as long as you want,” Olivia Wolf, the maintenance specialist for Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront.

There’s definitely enough snow on the trail for cross-country skiing, and Wolf says you can check out the different plow conditions and how much snow is on each part of the path using a new interactive map online.

“Maybe Perkins Pier is a lot icier than Starr Farm. So, that’s a good resource for people to use,” Wolf said.

“I like the serenity. I like the sunshine. I like the fresh air,” said Burlington resident Alicia, who frequents the bike path nearly every day. She says she’s watched the path evolve over the years. “It’s a joy to all of us, and we’re very fortunate to have it.”

Sunday, former Governor Howard Dean was taking a walk on the path. As an original advocate for the greenway, who served when it was built, he calls the path an incredible resource for Vermonters.

“It’s blossomed into something that’s been used more than anyone ever thought,” Dean said.

And now Vermonters can view the shores of Lake Champlain even in the toughest of winters.

“It’s 20 degrees, so warmer than it has been. Very balmy and tropical!” Magda Van Dusen of Burlington joked.

