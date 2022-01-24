Canadian Trucking Alliance discourages drivers from protesting mandate

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Canadian Trucking Alliance is discouraging drivers from protesting the vaccine mandate by taking up space on public roadways, highways, and bridges.

Instead, the group is telling members of the trucking industry who want to protest to hold an organized, lawful event on Parliament Hill or contact their local MP.

This comes as both Canada and the United States made it mandatory to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to bring loads across the border.

The president of the alliance says the vast majority of the trucking industry is vaccinated.

The trucking industry is already short drivers, some say this will make things worse and others don’t believe it will change much.

