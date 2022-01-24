Advertisement

Canadian Trucking Alliance discourages drivers from protesting mandate

FILE photo.
FILE photo.(Gray TV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Canadian Trucking Alliance is discouraging drivers from protesting the vaccine mandate by taking up space on public roadways, highways, and bridges.

Instead, the group is telling members of the trucking industry who want to protest to hold an organized, lawful event on Parliament Hill or contact their local MP.

This comes as both Canada and the United States made it mandatory to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to bring loads across the border.

The president of the alliance says the vast majority of the trucking industry is vaccinated.

The trucking industry is already short drivers, some say this will make things worse and others don’t believe it will change much.

Related story:

Will the border vaccine mandates impact truck driver staffing?

More changes coming to the northern border

Truckers split on new rules for drivers crossing into Canada

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer crashes into car in Orwell
Teen injured after deer hit car, car caught fire
Uphill travelers must stay away from resort machinery, wear headlights 30 minutes after sunset...
Uphill travelers warned to follow resort rules following suspension
Cold snap and light wind create significant ice on Lake Champlain
Experts say cold snap leads to rapid ice formation on Lake Champlain
Bank robbery suspect
Police searching for bank robbery suspect
Gregory Fitzgerald had been sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1993.
Plea deal could free man sentenced to life for killing wife

Latest News

FILE photo.
Tax season begins Monday
Tax season starts Monday, but even if you file early, expect delays.
Tax season begins Monday
A man accused of going the wrong way on New Hampshire’s Interstate 89 is expected in court...
NHSP: wrong-way driver went 20 miles on I-89; nearly hit trooper
A man accused of going the wrong way on New Hampshire’s Interstate 89 is expected in court...
I-89 wrong-way driver expected in court Monday