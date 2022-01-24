Changes to streamline Vermont renter credit program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday is the first day you can file your taxes for last year and the Vermont Department of Taxes has a few tips you should know about.

First, wait until all your tax documents are in hand before you file because not having all your paperwork can delay your refund. That’s actually the biggest reason for delays in getting your money back.

Also, you should e-file.

The department says last year, for the first time, more than 90% of Vermonters submitted their personal income taxes electronically.

“It really does help,” Vt. Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio said. “It makes sure that you get your refund faster with less chance of errors. And, in fact, last year, e-file returns had their refund more than four weeks faster on average than folks who filed by paper.”

One of the big changes renters will notice this year is that the renter rebate program has been streamlined. It’s now called the Renter Credit Program.

Most people likely won’t need to get a certificate from their landlord; nonrelated households, like roommate situations, won’t have to file as one unit; and people who rented for at least six months are now eligible.

If you use tax software to file, you’ll see those changes reflected.

