COVID cases close Montpelier day shelter

Coronavirus cases are forcing the "Another Way" day shelter in Montpelier to temporarily close...
Coronavirus cases are forcing the "Another Way" day shelter in Montpelier to temporarily close its doors.
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Coronavirus cases are forcing a Montpelier day shelter to temporarily close its doors.

Several staff members at “Another Way” tested positive for COVID and leaders say they decided to close for the safety of their clients.

People can still stay out of the cold at the library or City Hall, and food deliveries are still happening.

Another Way is closed until Friday but they say they want to open up as soon as they can.

