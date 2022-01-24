COVID cases close Montpelier day shelter

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Coronavirus cases are forcing a Montpelier day shelter to temporarily close its doors.

Several staff members at “Another Way” tested positive for COVID and leaders say they decided to close for the safety of their clients.

People can still stay out of the cold at the library or City Hall, and food deliveries are still happening.

Another Way is closed until Friday but they say they want to open up as soon as they can.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.