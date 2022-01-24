Advertisement

Governor Phil Scott recognizes "Vermont School Choice Week"

By WCAX News Team
Jan. 24, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott has deemed this week “Vermont School Choice Week.”

The goal is to recognize the essential role K-12 educational choice plays in the lives of children, parents, and teachers across the state.

This coincides with the twelfth annual National School Choice Week, a public effort that raises awareness about options and opportunity in K-12 education.

There will be events to celebrate in the Green Mountain State, including pep rallies and learning options, so parents can make the right education choice.

