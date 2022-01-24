How the state hopes to fix Vermont’s spotty cell service

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor’s plan to spend $51 million to build 100 new cell towers across the state holds the promise of improved cellphone reception for many.

The Vermont Public Service Department is working to pinpoint which areas of the state would benefit most from these 100 new cell towers.

“To be without neighbors and living alone-- it seems like it’s a safety issue,” said Carole Fortier of North Troy.

Fortier says her Verizon cell service is so poor, she has to rely on Wi-Fi-- which can be unreliable or slow-- to use her phone in her home.

“If I drive down the road a little way, I can get cell service, but not here,” she said.

She’s looked into getting a MedicAlert in case of an emergency but learned it wouldn’t work out in her yard where no Wi-Fi or cell service is available.

“If I’m outside in the summertime doing whatever and have some emergency, I have no access,” Fortier said.

“I get paged sometimes through my phone and I don’t get the pages. And if I get the page and I’m talking to someone, the call drops,” said Alison Fitzgerald, a physician who lives in South Burlington.

Fitzgerald says despite living in the most populous county in the state, her poor AT&T connection has not improved in her 18 years as a resident.

“It leaves me very stuck either standing right next to a window talking to a patient or another doctor,” Fitzgerald said.

You can encounter spotty cell service all over the state. On a main road in Huntington, all of a sudden my service went to 1X, and then no service. Every call I made failed. Yet just 10 minutes down the road, I had full service.

“We’re shooting for 100 towers but we don’t think 100 towers will provide universal ubiquitous service,” said Clay Purvis, the director of telecommunications and connectivity for the Vermont Department of Public Service.

Purvis says the Department of Public Service estimates:

40% of Vermonters are not receiving adequate cell coverage to their home

10% of Vermont roadways lack coverage from any carrier

62% of Vermont roadways have poor reception

Currently, there are 412 cell towers in Vermont.

“Which sounds like a lot but our geography, our mountainous terrain and our settlement patterns have really contributed to the difficulty in deploying wireless service,” Purvis explained.

In 2018, the state conducted signal strength tests by driving along all state and federal highways. There are plans for more tests this winter and spring to identify priority areas and tower sites.

If the Legislature agrees to fund the 100 new towers, the state would then allow cellphone companies to bid to attach their equipment to the new towers.

“It won’t be all the same carrier but what we’re aiming for is to have two of the three carriers on each facility,” Purvis said.

This $51 million proposed wireless expansion project is being considered in the Capital Budget Adjustment.

Purvis says he expects to hear the Legislature’s decision by the summer.

Purvis also says there are aesthetic and natural resource concerns they will be paying attention to with the cell towers.

