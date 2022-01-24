Advertisement

Lyndon gets $100K grant to repair covered bridge

Sanborn Covered Bridge in Lyndon
Sanborn Covered Bridge in Lyndon(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Jan. 23, 2022
LYNDON, Vt. (AP) - The town of Lyndon has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Preservation Trust of Vermont to support structural repairs to the Sanborn Covered Bridge.

The Caledonian Record reports that the bridge is the last remaining Paddleford truss bridge in Vermont and New Hampshire - and one of only three existing in the country. The Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization grant will support major repairs to the framing and rebuilding of the trusses. The newspaper reports that when the bridge is repaired, it will be used for events as well as provide river access.

