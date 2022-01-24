Advertisement

Meet the man behind decades worth of winter artwork

Washington man crafts snow sculptures for six decades worth of winters.
Washington man crafts snow sculptures for six decades worth of winters.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For more than 65 years, snow sculptures of different shapes and sizes have lined the front lawn of one Vermonter’s home.

Since George Matheson was 5 years old, crafting the winter works of art has been his passion.

“I had a block of snow, and I asked my mother for a spoon, and I carved out a little dog,” Matheson said. “I called her brown eyes. I’ve been doing it ever since.”

Now in his late 60′s, Matheson, or “Old George” as his neighbors know him, uses the same multi-step process.

First he gathers the tools, then to the creek to fill up on water, and back up the hill to carve the pieces. He uses slush to stick them together.

“I’ve made elephants, giraffes, girlfriends, wives, kids,” Matheson said.

He says his sculptures can take anywhere from a day to upwards of a week to complete, and they’re not made up characters either. Crafting neighbors, and family for decades. But it hasn’t always been easy.

“It’s been 21-years since I had my first heart spell,” Matheson explained. “I passed out in the road up there past the bridge, laid out there for about three hours before I woke up.”

Several heart attacks left Matheson with 14 stents in his heart. A stent keeps arteries from narrowing or closing over time.

“My heart doctor wants me to stay active so I won’t be sitting around,” Matheson said.

So, that’s what he does. Making sculpture after sculpture, putting his heart into every piece.

“They said I should have been dead after the first heart attack and I shouldn’t have been able to get off the road. But, here I am. Still going.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bank robbery suspect
Police searching for bank robbery suspect
Uphill travelers must stay away from resort machinery, wear headlights 30 minutes after sunset...
Uphill travelers warned to follow resort rules following suspension
Deer crashes into car in Orwell
Teen injured after deer hit car, car caught fire
Cold snap and light wind create significant ice on Lake Champlain
Experts say cold snap leads to rapid ice formation on Lake Champlain
Navient to pay $1.6M to Vermont student borrowers

Latest News

Burlington residents enjoy all 8.3 miles of snow-covered bike path for the first winter in...
Burlington bike path finished for first winter in eight years
Statewide vaccination clinics administering more first and second doses to Vermonters.
Weekend vaccine clinics see steady traffic
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The Catamounts collect their fifth straight win, hold second place in Hockey East standings
UVM women's hockey completes weekend sweep of Providence