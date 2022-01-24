Meet the man behind decades worth of winter artwork

WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For more than 65 years, snow sculptures of different shapes and sizes have lined the front lawn of one Vermonter’s home.

Since George Matheson was 5 years old, crafting the winter works of art has been his passion.

“I had a block of snow, and I asked my mother for a spoon, and I carved out a little dog,” Matheson said. “I called her brown eyes. I’ve been doing it ever since.”

Now in his late 60′s, Matheson, or “Old George” as his neighbors know him, uses the same multi-step process.

First he gathers the tools, then to the creek to fill up on water, and back up the hill to carve the pieces. He uses slush to stick them together.

“I’ve made elephants, giraffes, girlfriends, wives, kids,” Matheson said.

He says his sculptures can take anywhere from a day to upwards of a week to complete, and they’re not made up characters either. Crafting neighbors, and family for decades. But it hasn’t always been easy.

“It’s been 21-years since I had my first heart spell,” Matheson explained. “I passed out in the road up there past the bridge, laid out there for about three hours before I woke up.”

Several heart attacks left Matheson with 14 stents in his heart. A stent keeps arteries from narrowing or closing over time.

“My heart doctor wants me to stay active so I won’t be sitting around,” Matheson said.

So, that’s what he does. Making sculpture after sculpture, putting his heart into every piece.

“They said I should have been dead after the first heart attack and I shouldn’t have been able to get off the road. But, here I am. Still going.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.