Missing NH man found dead in pickup truck crash off I-293

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say a man who was reported missing was eventually found dead in his heavily damaged pickup truck down an embankment along Interstate 293 in Bedford.

Police determined that the truck had drifted off the road and went down the embankment before striking a tree.

The vehicle was found Sunday morning near I-293 south at the off-ramp to Route 101 West.

Police were alerted that the driver, Christopher Brooks, 47, of Londonderry, was missing on Saturday night.

They said Brooks suffered fatal injuries.

Police are investigating the crash and are asking for information from anyone who may have witnessed it.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)