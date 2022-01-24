Montpelier Police picked for national program on tolerance, diversity, anti-bias training

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier Police were picked to participate in a pilot program to address tolerance, diversity and anti-bias training on the force.

Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete says they are excited about the opportunity and to share what they learn.

The chief says they were picked because of the culture they’ve created.

“When you have the right people, implement the right types of training, you establish the strong culture then you have accountability and early warning systems, mechanisms that are baked in. That helps with the entire culture of policing,” Peete said.

The chief says more needs to be done to improve policing in America but training like this is a good place to start.

The class will be taught by CNA Associates. The start date is unclear.

