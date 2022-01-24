More migrants seek asylum through reopened Canadian border

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (AP) - Migrants are once again seeking asylum in Canada after the country lifted a 20-month ban.

Many of the refugees take taxis and vans to a dead-end road in upstate New York to cross the border.

When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, the U.S. and Canada refused entry to migrants seeking asylum.

Since November, fully vaccinated travelers have been able to enter both countries, but Canada went a step farther by reinstating a path to asylum.

Canada’s decision stands in marked contrast to the approach in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended indefinitely a similar restriction on the border with Mexico.

