Advertisement

More migrants seek asylum through reopened Canadian border

Migrants arrive at Roxham Road in Champlain, New York, to cross the border into Canada.-File...
Migrants arrive at Roxham Road in Champlain, New York, to cross the border into Canada.-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (AP) - Migrants are once again seeking asylum in Canada after the country lifted a 20-month ban.

Many of the refugees take taxis and vans to a dead-end road in upstate New York to cross the border.

When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, the U.S. and Canada refused entry to migrants seeking asylum.

Since November, fully vaccinated travelers have been able to enter both countries, but Canada went a step farther by reinstating a path to asylum.

Canada’s decision stands in marked contrast to the approach in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended indefinitely a similar restriction on the border with Mexico.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a teenager survived when his car crashed into a deer and caught on fire.
Teen driver crashes into deer, then watches as vehicle burns
Uphill travelers must stay away from resort machinery, wear headlights 30 minutes after sunset...
Uphill travelers warned to follow resort rules following suspension
Cold snap and light wind create significant ice on Lake Champlain
Experts say cold snap leads to rapid ice formation on Lake Champlain
Jeffrey Kavasch
NHSP: Wrong-way driver went 20 miles on I-89; nearly hit trooper
Police say Mark Cronan of Barre City was taken into custody on multiple charges.
Vermont man wanted in Connecticut arrested at Berlin Mall

Latest News

View of the New York state Assembly Chamber as members meet on the opening day of the 2021...
Bipartisanship stumbles on New York redistricting panel
Matthew Champagne
Vermont attempted murder suspect captured in Connecticut
Gov. Phil Scott is launching a $50 million assistance program to help homeowners pay overdue...
New program aims to help Vt. homeowners pay overdue housing bills
nyassembly
Bipartisanship stumbles on New York redistricting panel
matthewchampagne
Vermont attempted murder suspect captured in Connecticut