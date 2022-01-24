Advertisement

New program aims to help Vt. homeowners pay overdue housing bills

Gov. Phil Scott is launching a $50 million assistance program to help homeowners pay overdue housing bills. - File photo(WAFB)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott is launching a $50 million assistance program to help homeowners pay overdue housing bills.

Up to $30,000 will be available per household to help pay overdue mortgage payments. utility bills, property taxes and property association charges.

It’s similar to a program launched earlier in the pandemic which helped nearly 900 homeowners pay late bills.

Now, eligibility is expanded.

You can find more information and application materials on vermonthap.vhfa.org. A Homeowner Assistance Program information hotline is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 833-221-4208.

