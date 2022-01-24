NH missing girl’s disappearance narrowed to 13-day window

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Investigators have narrowed the window of the disappearance of a New Hampshire girl missing since late 2019 at age 5 to a 13-day period coinciding with the eviction of her father and stepmother from their home, with witness accounts of the family living in cars.

The attorney general’s office said Monday that Adam and Kayla Montgomery, together with two children of their own and Adam’s daughter, Harmony Montgomery, were evicted from the Manchester home on Nov. 27, 2019.

This leads police to believe that it was sometime during Nov. 28–Dec. 10, 2019, that Harmony disappeared.

On Monday, Kayla Montgomery pleaded not guilty to charges that she lied last year that Harmony was in her household to claim food stamp benefits.

