Advertisement

NH missing girl’s disappearance narrowed to 13-day window

Harmony Montgomery
Harmony Montgomery(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Investigators have narrowed the window of the disappearance of a New Hampshire girl missing since late 2019 at age 5 to a 13-day period coinciding with the eviction of her father and stepmother from their home, with witness accounts of the family living in cars.

The attorney general’s office said Monday that Adam and Kayla Montgomery, together with two children of their own and Adam’s daughter, Harmony Montgomery, were evicted from the Manchester home on Nov. 27, 2019.

This leads police to believe that it was sometime during Nov. 28–Dec. 10, 2019, that Harmony disappeared.

On Monday, Kayla Montgomery pleaded not guilty to charges that she lied last year that Harmony was in her household to claim food stamp benefits.

Related Stories:

NH to conduct internal review over missing girl’s custody

Sununu questions Massachusetts’ handling of missing child case

New charges filed against missing NH girl’s stepmother

Search finished at Harmony Montgomery’s last-known residence

Police search for Harmony Montgomery at her last home

Police search for Harmony Montgomery at last residence

Missing girl’s stepmother charged with welfare fraud

Stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery charged with fraud

Father arrested in connection to missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, search continues

Missing NH girl’s dad accused of assault; search continues

Police tip line, rewards set up for NH girl last seen in 2019

Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say

NH police investigate disappearance of girl last seen in 2019

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a teenager survived when his car crashed into a deer and caught on fire.
Teen driver crashes into deer, then watches as vehicle burns
Uphill travelers must stay away from resort machinery, wear headlights 30 minutes after sunset...
Uphill travelers warned to follow resort rules following suspension
Cold snap and light wind create significant ice on Lake Champlain
Experts say cold snap leads to rapid ice formation on Lake Champlain
Jeffrey Kavasch
NHSP: Wrong-way driver went 20 miles on I-89; nearly hit trooper
Police say Mark Cronan of Barre City was taken into custody on multiple charges.
Vermont man wanted in Connecticut arrested at Berlin Mall

Latest News

There are 10 flavors up for grabs, though these two are known to dabble with different tastes...
MiVT: Douglas Sweets
View of the New York state Assembly Chamber as members meet on the opening day of the 2021...
Bipartisanship stumbles on New York redistricting panel
Matthew Champagne
Vermont attempted murder suspect captured in Connecticut
Gov. Phil Scott is launching a $50 million assistance program to help homeowners pay overdue...
New program aims to help Vt. homeowners pay overdue housing bills