NHSP: wrong-way driver went 20 miles on I-89; nearly hit trooper

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A man accused of going the wrong way on New Hampshire’s Interstate 89 is expected in court Monday.

New Hampshire State Police say Saturday morning, just after midnight, they got calls about a wrong-way driver in Lebanon.

Despite attempts to stop him, police say 28-year-old Jeffrey Kavasch kept going for about 20 miles and nearly hit a trooper head-on.

After finally being stopped, he’s facing multiple charges including DUI and Felony Reckless Conduct.

He’s being held in Sullivan County Jail before Monday’s arraignment.

