Orchestra fighting stigma of mental illness marks 10 years

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A classical music organization started in Vermont for musicians with mental illnesses and the people who support them is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a free performance in Boston on Sunday.

Me2 also marked the milestone with a free performance at the University of Vermont last week.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Me2 is a non-auditioned orchestra of musicians, half of whom are living with a diagnosed mental illness such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia or post-traumatic stress disorder, among others.

Nearly 100 of its regional players will perform a concert titled “Stigma-Free at Symphony Hall” at 3 p.m. Sunday at Boston Symphony Hall.

