Police investigating death at Vermont gas station

Vermont State Police say a man was found dead Monday afternoon at a gas station in Westminster....
Vermont State Police say a man was found dead Monday afternoon at a gas station in Westminster. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a death at a Westminster gas station.

Vermont State Police say a man was found dead Monday afternoon at a gas station on Route 5.

Police have not released his name. They are trying to reach his family.

Investigators say the man’s death appears to be connected to a vehicle that arrived in the parking lot and that there is no threat to the public.

