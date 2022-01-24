Police investigating death at Vermont gas station
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a death at a Westminster gas station.
Vermont State Police say a man was found dead Monday afternoon at a gas station on Route 5.
Police have not released his name. They are trying to reach his family.
Investigators say the man’s death appears to be connected to a vehicle that arrived in the parking lot and that there is no threat to the public.
