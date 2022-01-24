Registration opens for Sara Holbrook Read-A-Thon

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Sara Holbrook Community Center is holding a read-a-thon to increase literacy in kids.

Family and friends sponsor a child to log on and spend a few minutes reading anything. It’s totally online and you can be solo or with a team.

It’s a pivot from normal fundraising because of the spread of COVID-19 but is directly related to their mission of supporting the local youth in the community.

Courtney Isham, the associate director of Sara Holbrook, says they have noticed students struggling, so this is looking to spearhead one topic.

“So we are seeing the literacy component and just students being further behind on their reading skills than what they typically are, but it’s also across the board, so mathematical skills. Also, social-emotional skills is another area that is really huge and is so connected to mental health, so their interactions with peers and how they regulate your own emotions,” said Isham.

Isham says they have seen a significant drop off in their youth reading ability and they hope this helps get the ball rolling on reversing that.

Registration is open; the challenge begins on Feb. 18.

