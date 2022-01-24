Several snowmobile crashes reported in Northern New Hampshire

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (WCAX) - A snowmobiler is in the hospital after crashing in Bethlehem, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers say it happened Saturday morning at 2:30 a.m.

Officers say 43-year-old Casey Bourque was on a trail near Prospect Street when he lost control and hit a telephone pole. His injuries are serious.

Police say the crash is under investigation, but they believe alcohol may have been a factor.

First responders were busy over the weekend with at least four other crashes in Coos County on Saturday alone.

