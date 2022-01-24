Advertisement

Sled dog dies in northern New Hampshire kennel fire

Firefighters say a wood stove that was too close to a wall likely caused a fire that killed a...
Firefighters say a wood stove that was too close to a wall likely caused a fire that killed a sled dog in a northern New Hampshire kennel.(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, N.H. (AP) - Firefighters say a wood stove that was too close to a wall likely caused a fire that killed a sled dog in a northern New Hampshire kennel.

Crews were called to the Muddy Paws Kennel in Jefferson early Monday and found a storage unit on fire.

Firefighters found two sled dogs inside. They said one survived the fire, but the other took in too much smoke and could not be revived.

No people were hurt in the fire.

The business owners, who hold year-round dog-sledding excursions, said on Facebook their warming room caught fire. They said they’re heartbroken but resilient.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a teenager survived when his car crashed into a deer and caught on fire.
Teen driver crashes into deer, then watches as vehicle burns
Uphill travelers must stay away from resort machinery, wear headlights 30 minutes after sunset...
Uphill travelers warned to follow resort rules following suspension
Jeffrey Kavasch
NHSP: Wrong-way driver went 20 miles on I-89; nearly hit trooper
Cold snap and light wind create significant ice on Lake Champlain
Experts say cold snap leads to rapid ice formation on Lake Champlain
Police say Mark Cronan of Barre City was taken into custody on multiple charges.
Vermont man wanted in Connecticut arrested at Berlin Mall

Latest News

Harmony Montgomery
NH missing girl’s disappearance narrowed to 13-day window; stepmother appears in court
Are property taxes going up in Burlington? Voters could be asked to decide that on Town Meeting...
Burlington City Council to vote on ballot items
FILE
Montpelier Police picked for national program on tolerance, diversity, anti-bias training
sdf
Montpelier Police picked for national program on tolerance, diversity, anti-bias training