Sled dog dies in northern New Hampshire kennel fire

JEFFERSON, N.H. (AP) - Firefighters say a wood stove that was too close to a wall likely caused a fire that killed a sled dog in a northern New Hampshire kennel.

Crews were called to the Muddy Paws Kennel in Jefferson early Monday and found a storage unit on fire.

Firefighters found two sled dogs inside. They said one survived the fire, but the other took in too much smoke and could not be revived.

No people were hurt in the fire.

The business owners, who hold year-round dog-sledding excursions, said on Facebook their warming room caught fire. They said they’re heartbroken but resilient.

